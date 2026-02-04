Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.51 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Leidos by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,256,000 after acquiring an additional 598,974 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,731,000 after acquiring an additional 250,555 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,427.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 259,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 753.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190,625 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.09.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

