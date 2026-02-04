Payne Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,856 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Payne Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 363,254 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,672,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,238,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,413,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

