Payne Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,856 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Payne Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,792,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 363,254 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,672,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,238,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,264,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,413,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.09.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- BREAKING: Elon Makes a Quiet Shift That Changes Everything
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.