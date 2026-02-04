Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Shares of ELF opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

