SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $378,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

