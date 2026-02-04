Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,022,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,667,000 after buying an additional 123,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,969,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,540,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,052,000 after buying an additional 147,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $101.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.