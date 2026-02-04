Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.