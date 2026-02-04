114,632 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 322,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

