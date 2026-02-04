Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.0488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.