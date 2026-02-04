Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD):
- 1/29/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.
- 1/24/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2025 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.
Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
In related news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.
