Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD):

1/29/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

1/24/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/5/2026 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2025 – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

