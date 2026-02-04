Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 30,495 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,495 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.45% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,370,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886,588 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after purchasing an additional 846,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,621,000 after purchasing an additional 637,336 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,841,000.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

