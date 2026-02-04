Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Stake Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 36,940.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,540,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,014,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,109,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,531,000 after purchasing an additional 619,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,842,000 after purchasing an additional 509,529 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

