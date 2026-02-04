PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDX opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,910. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,170 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $832,869.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,796,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,291,556.60. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $230,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). Launched in 2011, the fund seeks to deliver high current income and capital appreciation by investing in a broad range of fixed income securities. As a closed-end vehicle, PDX trades on the NYSE and employs leverage to enhance its income potential, while adhering to its investment objective under varying market conditions.

The fund’s strategy centers on a flexible allocation among global debt markets, encompassing investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, U.S.

