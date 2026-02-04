Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JFR opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE: JFR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income by primarily investing in floating rate senior loans and other floating rate debt instruments. The fund focuses on senior secured loans issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, aiming to benefit from variable interest payments that adjust with prevailing short-term rates and to help mitigate interest-rate risk. In pursuing its objective, the fund may also allocate assets to high-yield corporate debt, bank debt and other floating-rate instruments across a range of industries.

The fund employs leverage and a disciplined credit review process to enhance income generation.

