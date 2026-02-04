Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 8,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Brookfield Property Preferred Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) represents the Series M cumulative redeemable preferred units of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., a publicly traded real estate investment platform and subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management. These preferred units confer a fixed quarterly dividend and hold priority over common equity distributions, offering investors a stable income profile backed by a diversified real estate portfolio.

Brookfield Property Partners acquires, develops, manages and renovates commercial real estate assets across a range of sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, industrial logistics, hospitality and data centers.

