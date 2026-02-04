Saros (SAROS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.58 Million

Saros (SAROS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Saros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Saros has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $922.66 thousand worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saros has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saros Profile

Saros launched on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,996,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,719,013 tokens. The official message board for Saros is blog.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,996,309 with 2,100,719,013 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.00172309 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $999,704.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

