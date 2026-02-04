Xenora Minerals (ASX:XRA) Insider Peretz Schapiro Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Xenora Minerals Ltd (ASX:XRA – Get Free Report) insider Peretz Schapiro acquired 75,000 shares of Xenora Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$20,625.00.
