Xenora Minerals (ASX:XRA) Insider Peretz Schapiro Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Xenora Minerals Ltd (ASX:XRA – Get Free Report) insider Peretz Schapiro acquired 75,000 shares of Xenora Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$20,625.00.

Xenora Minerals Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenora Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenora Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.