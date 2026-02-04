Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 11,016 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

