Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 4.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $78,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $3,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 378,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,056,506 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

