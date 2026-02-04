J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

