UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg Graves Acquires 220 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Greg Graves acquired 220 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.83 per share, with a total value of $28,122.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,526.03. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Weiss Ratings cut UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 207,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 82,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

