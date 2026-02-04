AGF Management Ltd. Buys 1,862 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $434.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $523.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,381.92. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malynda K. West sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,721,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $49,890,325. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 45,034 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,722 over the last 90 days. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $467.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.33.

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

