Angela Grant Sells 397 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Grant sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $48,449.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,795.56. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.98 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palomar by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 559,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 785,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Palomar by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 738,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Palomar completed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company and closed a $450 million credit facility — adds surety capability, diversifies product mix and provides balance?sheet flexibility to support growth. Acquisition & Credit Facility

Palomar completed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company and closed a $450 million credit facility — adds surety capability, diversifies product mix and provides balance?sheet flexibility to support growth. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar scheduled Q4 and full?year 2025 results for release after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically increases short?term volatility as investors update reserve and underwriting assumptions. Earnings Release & Call

Palomar scheduled Q4 and full?year 2025 results for release after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically increases short?term volatility as investors update reserve and underwriting assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling over Jan. 29–31 (CEO, President, CFO and multiple senior officers sold shares, including several transactions totaling hundreds to thousands of shares) — raises near?term concern about insider liquidity and may pressure sentiment into earnings despite routine explanations (tax, diversification, or planning). Representative filings and coverage are here. Insider Sales Example

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

