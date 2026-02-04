New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE STZ opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Read More

