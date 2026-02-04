Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 216.2% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 509.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE MPLX opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.31%.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

