43,778 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,523. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Bank of America upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1%

SRPT stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.