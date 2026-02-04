WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.36.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

