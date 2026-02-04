Rep. David Taylor Sells Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amgen stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/29/2026.

Amgen Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMGN opened at $338.59 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $353.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.45.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

