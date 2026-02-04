ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $92.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ArcBest from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in ArcBest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 147,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.54. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). ArcBest had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $972.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

