Canadian Stocks To Consider – February 3rd

Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Bank Of Montreal are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated or headquartered in Canada and are typically listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), though some trade as Canadian-dollar listings or as ADRs on U.S. markets. For investors they represent exposure to Canada’s economy—often with heavy weightings in financials, energy and materials—and carry country-specific factors like commodity prices, domestic regulations, and Canadian dollar currency risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

