Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Viking stock on January 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) on 1/28/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 1/28/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) on 1/22/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 1/22/2026.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Viking’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viking by 32.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,244 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Viking by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715,666 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Viking by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,969 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Viking by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,706,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,911,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

