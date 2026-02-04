IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 43,158 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 396.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.35% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $189.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $12.0949 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $48.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.3%.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market. The Fund invests in sectors, such as banks, diversified financial services, real estate investment trust, financial data and systems, asset management and custodian, securities brokerage and services, and consumer lending.

