Steven Shaw Acquires 4,480 Shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Stock

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven Shaw bought 4,480 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,180.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,344,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,819.68. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MHH stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital (NYSE: MHH) is a technology services and digital transformation company that provides end-to-end solutions to help organizations modernize their operations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company offers a combination of IT staffing and project-based delivery, enabling clients to accelerate cloud adoption, data analytics initiatives, and digital product development. Its blended service model supports enterprises looking to scale technology teams and implement complex digital strategies.

The company’s service portfolio includes IT staffing and recruitment, digital transformation consulting, and specialized digital solutions such as data management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation.

