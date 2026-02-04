Shane Thomas Gleason Sells 12,395 Shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) insider Shane Thomas Gleason sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $20,451.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,149,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,977.05. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,000 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,900 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $4,727.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 5,000 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $8,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 4,781 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $7,936.46.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 8,411 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $13,205.27.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 17,593 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $28,500.66.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,955 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $4,698.45.

On Friday, January 16th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,250 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,622.50.

On Thursday, January 15th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,909 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $4,596.22.

Shares of NSPR opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 45.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing next-generation stent technologies for cardiovascular and neurovascular interventions. The company’s core innovation lies in its MicroNet® mesh platform, a proprietary nanostructured covering designed to prevent embolic events during stent implantation. By integrating this fine mesh into traditional stent architectures, InspireMD aims to enhance safety and efficacy in the treatment of carotid artery disease and other vascular pathologies.

The company’s flagship offering, the CGuard® Embolic Prevention System (EPS), has received CE Mark approval and is commercially available in multiple international markets.

