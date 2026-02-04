AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 497,652 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $25,491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $23,037,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE FSS opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

