WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,162.75.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,003.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,054.28 and a 200 day moving average of $893.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.