Rep. David Taylor Sells Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prologis stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prologis alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $131.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.39.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 113.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Argus lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.