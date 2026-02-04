Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Rises By 21.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 899,860 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 743,252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.57.

Whitbread PLC is a leading UK-based hospitality company with principal operations in the hotel and restaurant sectors. Its flagship brand, Premier Inn, is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the United Kingdom, offering comfortable accommodation across a network of over 800 hotels. In addition to its hotel business, Whitbread owns and operates a portfolio of restaurants under brands such as Beefeater and Brewers Fayre, catering to both family dining and casual visitors.

Established in 1742 as a regional brewery in London, Whitbread embarked on a strategic transformation in the late 20th century, pivoting away from brewing to focus on hospitality.

