Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) vs. Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development N/A -21.34% -12.57% Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Osisko Development and Dakota Territory Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 1 0 2 1 2.75 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Given Dakota Territory Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Territory Resource is more favorable than Osisko Development.

This table compares Osisko Development and Dakota Territory Resource”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $3.33 million 270.09 -$63.01 million ($1.11) -3.18 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dakota Territory Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Dakota Territory Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osisko Development beats Dakota Territory Resource on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, South Dakota.

