Short Interest in Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rises By 30.3%

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 468,167 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 359,188 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,373,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on PROSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PROSY opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Prosus has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e?commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long?term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority?owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high?growth internet companies.

