Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Decreases By 13.6%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,109,332 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 10,548,049 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,911.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75,911.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of SHTDF stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co, Ltd is one of China’s largest state-owned integrated healthcare companies, primarily focused on the research, development, production and distribution of a broad range of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Established in 1998 through the reorganization of assets under China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), the company has grown to encompass multiple business segments, including prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs, vaccines and medical devices. Sinopharm Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and trades in the United States through its OTCMKTS ticker SHTDF.

The company’s product portfolio spans chemically synthesized drugs, biologics and traditional Chinese medicine formulations, supported by an extensive nationwide manufacturing and quality-control network.

