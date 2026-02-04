Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.5714.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $449,211.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,578.24. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,250,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,936. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,650. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Qualys by 451.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Qualys by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40. Qualys has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $155.47. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.