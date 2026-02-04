Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Receives $103.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.3333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Karman from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at $50,404,738.67. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $3,963,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280,750.27. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $15,419,170 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karman by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karman by 56.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Karman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

