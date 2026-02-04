Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$97.14.

SJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial set a C$100.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Desjardins set a C$102.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SJ

Insider Buying and Selling

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.9%

In other news, Director Michelle Annette Banik bought 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,931.20. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE SJ opened at C$94.76 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$62.26 and a one year high of C$95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.41.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.