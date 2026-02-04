Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.2750.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAGE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Niagen Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million.

Insider Transactions at Niagen Bioscience

In other Niagen Bioscience news, CFO Ozan Pamir acquired 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,406.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,372 shares in the company, valued at $50,203.32. The trade was a 153.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Niagen Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAGE. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

See Also

