Rockwell Automation (ROK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $2.0841 billion for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ROK opened at $430.36 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $433.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.23 and a 200 day moving average of $371.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total value of $557,615.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,763.42. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.45, for a total value of $956,176.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,375.80. This represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,231 shares of company stock worth $34,418,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,446,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 469,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 85,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 333,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,666,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.12.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

