Short Interest in NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Increases By 33.3%

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,149 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 14,360 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,149.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,149.0 days.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NRWRF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) is a United Kingdom–focused real estate investment trust specializing in retail, leisure and industrial property assets. The company’s portfolio spans convenience-led retail, retail parks and mixed-use high-street developments, with a strategic emphasis on locations that generate sustainable rental income and offer potential for capital growth. NewRiver REIT operates a UK portfolio, leveraging in-house asset management expertise to enhance tenant mix, operational efficiency and visitor experience across its holdings.

Since its initial public listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2010, NewRiver REIT has pursued a value-add approach, acquiring and managing a diversified collection of town-centre and out-of-town retail assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.