Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.0935 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.5%

CG opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.