GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of ($1.28) per share and revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.63. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $192,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $377,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company’s core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.