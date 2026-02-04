Ispire Technology (ISPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 389.95% and a negative net margin of 31.14%.The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ispire Technology has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ispire Technology stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) by 129.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ispire Technology worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISPR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ispire Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

