Ispire Technology (ISPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 389.95% and a negative net margin of 31.14%.The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ispire Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ispire Technology has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISPR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ispire Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
