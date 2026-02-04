Thomson Reuters (TRI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $2.0032 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Trading Down 15.7%
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $234,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.
The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.
